Watch: Indian mom dries clothes on balcony of Palm Atlantis in Dubai, hotel reacts

A video clip of an Indian mom drying clothes on the balcony of an ultra-luxurious Atlantis, The Palm Hotel in Dubai, recently went viral on social media.

Instagram user Pallavi Venkatesh shared a video of her mother hanging clothes to dry on the balcony of the hotel and captioned it saying, “Moms just momming at Palm Atlantis.”

The video showed her mother hanging shorts on the guard rail, followed by a view of another room’s balcony with clothes hanging.

Watch the video here

Since being shared, the video has garnered one crore views and more than 1,000 comments.

One Instagram user wrote, “Moms are such cuties,” while another humorously commented, “You can take mom out of India but taking India out of mom is just impossible.”

However, many individuals criticized the act as “bad manners.”

Dubai Municipality banned hanging clothes on balconies and windows in 2021 to maintain city aesthetics.

In line with #DubaiMunicipality’s keenness to raise the community’s awareness of the requirements and standards for a sustainable environment, it urges all UAE residents to avoid distorting the city’s general aesthetic and civilised appearance. pic.twitter.com/PmQRs7iJL8 — بلدية دبي | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) December 27, 2021

Amid criticism, Palm Atlantis praised a woman in a comment and reminded her of the hotel service that allows customers to dry clothes inside the bathroom.

“Mom duties. We hope you enjoyed your stay! (We include a retractable drying cord in every bathroom, so that you can dry your clothing over the bath),” read atlantisthepalm comment on the post.