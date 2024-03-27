Dubai is now home to world’s longest cantilevered building

One Za’abeel, the iconic landmark developed by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, has received the Guinness World Record title for the ‘Longest Cantilevered Building’ in the world with its panoramic sky concourse, The Link.

This achievement was cemented on March 1, making One Za’abeel the latest development to add a unique and imaginative first to Dubai’s long list of record-breaking buildings.

Issam Galadari, Director of One Za’abeel Holdings, said, “Over the past few months, we’ve proudly watched as One Za’abeel fills with life and activity. Our endeavours to deliver One Za’abeel with innovation, excellence, and ambition have come to fruition.”

“Achieving the Guinness World Records title for the ‘Longest Cantilevered Building’ serves as a badge of recognition that we have successfully delivered on the promises we set for the development from the very beginning We are glad to see The Link honoured as an engineering and architectural marvel and look forward to welcoming visitors to experience this luxurious, record-breaking skybridge for themselves,” she added.

The Link, a 230-meter-long tower, dissects One Za’abeel’s skyscrapers 100 meters above ground, and its record-breaking cantilever extends 67.277 meters beyond the main tower.

A feat of engineering, construction and assembly of The Link was completed in two phases over a total of 16 days without disruption to the 4 lanes of live traffic below the operation.

The first phase lifted an 8,500-tonne steel structure into place over 12 days using over 110 special jacks.

The second phase saw a 900+ tonne cantilevered structure lifted into position in just 4 days.

Floating above the city, The Link’s monumental 230 metres is home to 8 Michelin-inspired restaurants, the UAE’s longest suspended infinity pool, and a chic destination bar.

The Link, a luxurious dining experience with stunning 360º views of Dubai’s Emirate, is gaining popularity as a must-visit destination in the city.

