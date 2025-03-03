Dubai launches ‘best decorated Ramzan homes’ contest to win Dh200K, Umrah tickets

The creative arm of the Dubai Media Office, Brand Dubai and Ferjan Dubai have launched the “Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes” competition, inviting Dubai residents to showcase their creativity by adorning their homes with Ramzan festive decorations and lighting throughout Ramadan.

The first ever initiated competition encourages residents to embrace the Ramzan spirit by decorating home embellishments through its generous prize that offers Dh100,000 for the first place winner, Dh60,000 for the second place winner, and Dh40,000 for the third place winner.

In addition to the top three prize winners, seven participants will win Umrah trips for two individuals. However, it is important to note that only Dubai residents can participate in the competition.

The competition aligns with the government of Dubai’s “Year of the Community 2025 ” initiative, which aims to promote cultural heritage, enhance social cohesion, and preserve traditions for current and future generations.

Guidelines for submission for Dubai Ramzan

Lights and other decorations are required to be placed on home facades. The decorations can include the #RamadanInDubai logo.

Creative videos can show the themes for the ‘Year of the Community’, and videos should also showcase the decorations that are featured.

Entries of Dubai Ramzan must be uploaded as an Instagram Reel on the contestant’s public Instagram account.

Post the Instagram Reel post with the Tag @branddubai and @ferjan.dubai

Additionally, the post should include the official hashtag #Dubai’s_Best_Decorated_Ramadan_Homes_2025.

The video must be submitted by March 21. The judging panel will choose the most visually striking, innovative submissions.

‘This initiative marks the creativity and spirit of community associated with Ramadan in Dubai. It’s an opportunity for residents”, said Sarah Merdas, a member of the #RamadanInDubai campaign team.