Watch: Amidst rubble, Palestinians hold mass Iftar on first Ramzan in Gaza

A poignant Iftar dinner was organised by activists for war-affected Palestinians to break their fast together on the first day of Ramzan on Saturday evening, March 1. The Iftar arrangement was held in a residential area which was once a thriving place but now lies in devastating ruins.

After sunset, when Iftar time was announced, the Palestinians broke their fast with meals amidst the wreckage of destroyed homes and buildings in Gaza’s most bombarded city, Rafah.

Also Read Gaza’s Omari mosque holds first Taraweeh in 2 years after Israeli airstrike

Some photos and videos of the gathering showcase an uneasy contrast of vibrant lights draped with Palestinian flags decorated above the makeshift dining area positioned amid crumbled buildings and rubble mountains. The troubling atmosphere surrounds this dining scene, but Palestinian families, including elders, women and children, sit together, filling themselves with laughter.

However, behind their smiles, there was a deep sorrow over the loss of their loved ones, homes and cities due to Israeli air bombardments. The residents recalled happier Ramzan celebrations filled with community festivities and decorative enhancements involving people who are now killed in the conflict.

Gaza’s first day of Ramadan amidst the rubble of a residential area in Rafah, Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah/Anadolu)

Gaza’s first day of Ramadan amidst the rubble of a residential area in Rafah, Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah/Anadolu)

Gaza’s first day of Ramadan amidst the rubble of a residential area in Rafah, Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah/Anadolu)

Buka puasa Ramadhan hari pertama di Gaza 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/q4CR1Tq8E2 — ' (@QueenSilence_) March 1, 2025

The ceasefire, which began a month ago after negotiations by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, has been extended for the holy month of Ramzan. The move has brought a brief respite from violence, allowing for some relief in terms of food supplies and essential goods.