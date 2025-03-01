Gaza’s Omari mosque holds first Taraweeh in 2 years after Israeli airstrike

The Palestinian historic and spiritual landmark religious structure, the Great Omari Mosque, located in the war-torn Gaza City, conducted its first Taraweeh prayer in two years following extensive Israel-initiated airstrikes that resulted in damage to the sanctified site.

Notably, Taraweeh is a special night prayer performed by Muslims during the holy month of Ramzan. It’s a voluntary prayer that takes place after the evening prayer called Isha.

The mosque worship returned after a two-year-long war and destructive airstrikes. The 1,400-year-old was heavily damaged in late 2023 after Israel launched ground and air operations on Gaza and other occupied territories. The Israeli aerial attacks destroyed the central portions of the structure while leaving the famous minaret intact.

Despite the heavy damage, the mosque has been partially restored and reopened for Ramadan prayers. A large number of worshippers gathered at the rubble to perform the first evening Taraweeh soon after a crescent moon was announced across Arab countries on Friday, February 28.

The destruction of this mosque became part of a larger Israeli campaign that targeted 300 mosques and several churches across Gaza, wiping out key Palestinian cultural heritage. People from other parts of Gaza City performed their Taraweeh prayers in small prayer rooms built as their mosques were destroyed.

Worshippers at the Omari mosque made an emotional supplication while crying and prayed for an end to the war, the liberation of Palestine from Israeli occupation, the lifting of the siege on the Gaza Strip, and the release of all prisoners in Israeli prisons.

⚡️The first Tarawih prayer in two years at the Omari Mosque in Gaza City, which was destroyed by the Israeli army. pic.twitter.com/LDhIVJ0cFw — Warfare Analysis (@warfareanalysis) February 28, 2025

Great Omari Mosque

The Great Omari Mosque is locally known as “Little Al-Aqsa” because of its Jerusalemian resemblance. It was historically known as a sanctuary and communal space for many generations. It is the largest and oldest mosque in all of Gaza and serves as Gaza City’s vital religious heartland.

The Great Omari Mosque was built in the 7th century during the Umayyad Muslim dynasty period that ruled the Islamic empire from 661–750 CE. The mosque’s architecture is a fusion of Islamic, Byzantine and Mamluk influences