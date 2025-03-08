Dubai launches region’s first ‘Drive-Thru’ lab

Dubai Municipality has launched the region’s first drive-thru laboratory service.

The pioneering initiative by the Dubai Central Laboratory Department is designed to revolutionise the submission and processing of laboratory samples, equipment, and electromechanical devices.

Also Read Dubai launches luxury limousine, chauffer service

The innovative service enables customers to submit items for testing and calibration without leaving their vehicles, significantly reducing waiting times by 90 percent, from 10 minutes to just one minute.

Dubai Municipality’s Drive-Thru, located at the heart of Dubai Central Laboratory, offers a seamless and hassle-free experience. Designed with cutting-edge technology, it delivers proactive laboratory services that go beyond expectations. pic.twitter.com/5hpsRA6aSO — بلدية دبي | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) February 26, 2025

This initiative aligns with Dubai Municipality’s vision to enhance customer experience, service efficiency, and government innovation. It caters to government and private sector entities across health, safety, security, aviation, and space industries. Designed for inclusivity, the service ensures ease of access for senior citizens and people of determination.

Equipped with high-performance surveillance cameras and privacy-protection technology, the Drive-Thru unit ensures secure, rapid processing. It features a dedicated extra service window, further enhancing convenience.

Eng. Hind Mahmoud Ahmed, Director of the Dubai Central Laboratory Department, highlighted the initiative’s impact,“The Drive-Thru unit introduces proactive laboratory services that exceed customer expectations. It streamlines service times and upholds internationally recognised testing standards, ensuring speed, accuracy, and convenience.”

With an expected 30 percent increase in testing and calibration requests, the unit integrates smart logistics and state-of-the-art technologies to ensure secure sample handling.

Strategically located within the Dubai Central Laboratory complex, it offers flexible hours from Monday to Friday, 7:30 am to 6:00 pm. A multilingual service team ensures smooth communication, further enhancing customer experience.