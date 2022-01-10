Dubai launches talent pass license for freelance work

Abu Dhabi: Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZ) on Sunday launched a ‘talent pass’ license for freelance work (self-employment) to attract global media, education, technology, art, marketing and consultancy professionals to the emirate, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

The initiative was launched following a directive issued by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

The Dubai Airport Freezone, part of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), signed an MoU with Dubai Culture and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) to facilitate the new initiative.

This initiative is expected to increase the vitality of the business environment in the free zone and enhance Dubai’s position as a global destination for innovators and talent.

The talent pass entitles its holder to a three-year residence visa, in addition, the freelancers will also be eligible to rent office space provided by Dubai Airport Free Zone, which will allow them to access and tap over 1,800 international and local companies.

The strategy drawn in the MoU is aligned with Dubai’s creative economy plan to boost the number of jobs in the sector from 70,000 to 150,000 within the next five years.

The talent pass is part of a portfolio of six licenses offered by DAFZ, which includes the trade license for commercial activities such as import, export, re-export and general trade license.

The free zone also offers an industrial licence for light manufacturing activities and packaging and assembly; an e-commerce licence for online trading of goods and services and a licence issued in partnership with the department of economic development, allowing DAFZ-registered companies to apply for the department’s licence without the need for office space outside the free zone.

DAFZ also issues a services licence for a range of service-based companies.