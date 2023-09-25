Dubai: ‘Loud bang’ heard as massive fire breaks out in residential building

A massive fire that broke out in a residential building in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Dubai city on Monday morning, September 25, has been put out.

The incident took place in Elite 6 Sports Residence, a 22-storey building in Sports City, Dubailand.

Residents reported hearing a loud bang at around 4:15 am followed by numerous sirens as fire trucks from Civil Defence rushed to the scene.

“Scary loud bang woke me up. streets full of police cars and loads of people in the street too,” a resident wrote on reddit.

Another claimed, “I live there. Pretty bad fire. It took more than 2hrs to put it out and spread to all 21 floors. I ran out with almost no stuff and now I’m regretting it.”

The left side of the multi-storey tower can be seen burnt, as authorities put out the fire.

Meanwhile, the residents evacuated from the affected building and no casualties have been recorded so far, but UAE officials are yet to comment on what happened.

On May 18, the UAE Ministry of Interior issued data on the significant rise in the number of building fires.

According to official figures, more than 3,000 incidents were reported in 2022, 2,090 in 2021, and 1,968 in 2020.

According to the data, most of the fires were reported from residential areas. Houses and apartments accounted for 1,385 accidents, 256 fires in commercial buildings, 153 in farms, and 122 in public service facilities.

The ministry did not provide any information about the deaths or injuries that caused the accident.