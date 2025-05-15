Dubai makes driving licence renewal easier

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Thursday, May 15, streamlined driving licence services, reducing the number by 53 percent — from 33 to 15.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to deliver a seamless, secure, and integrated digital experience, aligning with the Government of Dubai’s vision to enhance public services and overall quality of life across the emirate.

Sultan Al Akraf, Director of Driver Licence Services at the RTA, said that re-engineering the driving licence application process through smart digital channels forms a key part of a wider strategy to raise service standards and improve the customer journey.

He explained that the initiative harnesses advanced technology and data integration to offer all RTA services via a single, unified app. This is part of the ‘Services 360’ strategy, which is designed to deliver proactive, seamless, and customer-centric digital services.

Al Akraf reaffirmed the RTA’s commitment to delivering high-quality services to both individuals and businesses by embracing smart solutions, simplifying processes, boosting efficiency, and promoting sustainability.

“The re-engineering of the customer journey aims to reduce the number of steps and visits required, shorten waiting times, and improve operational efficiency, while enhancing integration with other government platforms,” he added.

A range of services has been revamped and streamlined, including:

Applying for or managing a driving licence

Adding new vehicle categories

Transferring a trainee’s file between driving institutes

Updating personal information

Renewing a licence

Requesting a replacement for lost or damaged licences

All services are now available online through the RTA website with simplified steps and proactive notifications, eliminating the need for in-person visits.