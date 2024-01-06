Dubai Marathon 2024: Major road closures on Jan 7

Dubai: The Road Transports Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced road closures due to the 23rd Dubai Marathon which is set to take place in Jumeirah on Sunday, January 7.

Taking to X, RTA said that several roads in Dubai along Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah areas will be closed from 6 am until 1 pm.

Dubai Marathon route

The marathon route spans a distance of 42.2 kilometres and will commence at 6 am.

Participants will begin near Madinat Jumeirah, turn left towards Al Sufouh, pass Dubai College Junction, and proceed towards the Palm Island entrance on the other side of the road.

The route proceeds through Jumeirah Beach Road on the left side before reaching the bridge at Al-Mahmal Road Junction.

The racers will cross the Burj Al Arab and turn around after completing the loop.

Jumeirah will host the Dubai Marathon for the first time since January 2020, attracting thousands of runners from the city as its “home.”

The event will include an elite marathon, a wheelchair marathon, a 10-kilometer road race, and a 4-kilometer fun run.