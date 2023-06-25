Dubai Metro extends timings for Eid Al Adha holidays

Eid Al Adha - the "Festival of the Sacrifice" - takes place from June 28.

Dubai Metro extends timings for Eid Al Adha 2023 holidays
Dubai Metro

Abu Dhabi: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced extended metro timings for the Eid Al Adha holidays.

The announcement was made by the authority on Twitter stating that the operating hours of the Dubai Metro will be extended until 1 am starting June 23 until July 2, coinciding with the Eid Al Adha holiday.

The RTA said the changes had been made to ensure an “easy commute for passengers”.

Eid Al Adha – the “Festival of the Sacrifice” – takes place from June 28.

Many workers in the public and private sectors will enjoy at least a six-day break from work to celebrate the festivities.

