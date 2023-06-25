Dubai Metro extends timings for Eid Al Adha holidays

Abu Dhabi: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced extended metro timings for the Eid Al Adha holidays.

The announcement was made by the authority on Twitter stating that the operating hours of the Dubai Metro will be extended until 1 am starting June 23 until July 2, coinciding with the Eid Al Adha holiday.

Also Read Travelling for Eid Al Adha holidays? UAE residents cannot carry these items

#RTA informs you of extending the working hours for #DubaiMetro until 1:00 AM starting Friday, June 23 until Sunday, July 2, 2023, coinciding with the #EidAlAdha holiday, to ensure easy commute.

Check Metro operating hours during Eid holiday: https://t.co/VNUNvUxsqa — RTA (@rta_dubai) June 25, 2023

The RTA said the changes had been made to ensure an “easy commute for passengers”.

Eid Al Adha – the “Festival of the Sacrifice” – takes place from June 28.

Many workers in the public and private sectors will enjoy at least a six-day break from work to celebrate the festivities.