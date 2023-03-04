Dubai Metro Music Festival is back at these metro stations

Abu Dhabi: The Dubai Metro Music Festival will return for a third edition this year from March 6 to March 12. It will feature a group of 20 local, regional and international musicians, performing live at five Dubai metro stations.

It is organized by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), in association with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Here are you can watch the live musical performances

Union

Mall of Emirates

Burjuman

Dubai Financial Centre

Sobha Realty

Photo: Dubai Media Office

This year’s festival brings together artists from Egypt, India, France, Thailand, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Nigeria, Cuba, the United Kingdom, Lebanon, Canada, the Netherlands, Jordan and Australia.

The show also includes special performances by Iman Al-Raisi, an Emirati electric guitarist, and self-taught Saudi musician Shadi Al-Harbi, who will play the oud.

The Dubai Metro Music Festival will introduce audiences to new instruments like the flute beatbox, folk beatboxing which will take place from 4 pm to 10 pm across selected metro stations.