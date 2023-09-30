Dubai Miracle Garden reopens: New floral attractions, ticket prices & more

Abu Dhabi: Dubai Miracle Garden, the largest natural flower garden in the world, opened its doors for visitors on Friday, September 29.

The Miracle Garden, now in its 12th season, offers an unforgettable tourist experience with a stunning theme attraction, a kid-friendly play zone, and family-friendly events.

Dubai Miracle Garden, which attracts 55,000 weekly visitors, boasts more than 150 million flowers from over 120 varieties spread across 72,000 square meters.

Attractions, timings, tickets and more

The team of architects, designers, gardeners, and florists has intensified their efforts to cultivate and enhance the Smurfs-themed exhibits.

The “Smurfs Mushroom Village” has introduced seven new structures, providing more space for visitors to explore, rest, and capture Instagram-worthy photos.

In a separate area that was dedicated to FIFA World Cup celebrations last year, visitors could delight in the sight of Smurfs characters dressed in unique and never-before-seen floral attires.

Additionally, within the “Central Plaza,” another group of Smurfs characters engaged with the numerous botanical exhibits, striking quirky poses and adding an extra layer of enchantment to the experience.

The Garden has introduced a new, bigger-sized Water Wheel—which will accompany the two smaller Water Wheels that already exist within the garden. Along with the expanded roster of entertainment events and shows, there is also expanded parking space to serve the visitors that have been growing in numbers every year.

This year’s edition also boasts an expanded fleet of retail and F&B offerings.

Dubai Miracle Garden has also added additional seating areas throughout the garden.

The exhibits include floral tunnels, innovative 3-D installations, and two heart-shaped structures in the shape of two hands.

Dubai Miracle Garden features key attractions such as a hilltop, butterfly passage, big teddy bear, lake park, floral clock, and floral castle.

Dubai Miracle Garden opened in 2011 and has set three Guinness World Records including the record for the world’s largest floral installation in 2016.

Photo: Dubai Miracle Garden

Watch: Dubai Miracle Garden’s new season

Ticket prices

Dirhams 75 for adults/seniors (those over the age of 12)

Dirhams 60 for children (ages 3 – 12)

Free for children below the age of 3

Tickets are free for People of Determination (POD card required). One adult companion/guardian will receive 50 percent off the ticket price.

Timings

9 am – 9 pm on weekdays (Monday to Friday)

9 am – 11 pm on weekends (Saturday and Sunday)

How to go to Dubai Miracle Garden?

There are three ways to get to Dubai Miracle Garden, which is located in Dubailand, Al Barsha, South 3 Dubai.

Dubai Metro

Bus