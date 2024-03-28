Dubai municipality proposes ban on reusable plastic, paper bags

The authorities in Dubai have proposed a ban on single-use bags, including both plastic and paper, and the ban will come into effect in less than three months.

Earlier, the emirate had necessitated businesses imposing a 25-fil charge on single-use plastic bags from the beginning of this year. As per the policy, from June 1, all single-use bags will be prohibited across retail outlets in Dubai, with stores not obligated to offer free alternatives.

The Dubai municipality has encouraged shoppers to bring their reusable carriers while going for shopping. In an awareness guide, the civic body said that the banned bags include biodegradable ones.

“Biodegradable bags require their own recycling stations. If left in landfills, they leave behind small plastic particles (microplastic), which can be consumed by animals and, in this way, enter the food chain,” the municipality said.

Exemptions

Here are the bags that are exempted from the policy:

Bags used for products packaged online

Trash bin liners

Garbage bags

Bread bags

Laundry bags

Electronic device bags

Wrapping bags for vegetables, meats, fish, and chicken

Grain bags

Penalties

A total of DH200 will be applied for the first-time offender, and the amount will be doubled for repeated offenses, with the fine capped at DH2000. The authorities have urged consumers to report errant stores to the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

According to the municipality, the guide, available online in Arabic and English, answers important queries that shoppers and businesses may have about the ban. It also emphasizes green alternatives to plastic, along with tips on how to be more sustainable.

It is “aimed at individuals, public sector entities, private businesses, corporations, and institutions.”

The Head of the Waste Strategy and Projects Department at Dubai Municipality said, “This comprehensive guide has been launched to answer questions on single-use plastics and green alternatives in line with our support for all individuals, businesses, and institutions to adopt sustainable practices.”