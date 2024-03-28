Here’s Vijay Deverakonda’s remuneration for Family Star

Hyderabad: The upcoming Tollywood film Family Star, helmed by Parasuram Petla, is set for release on April 5th, 2024. The highly awaited movie features Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur as the leading actors. They recently wrapped up the movie shooting and are now gearing up for the release.

Family Star Budget

Initially, Family Star was planned with a carefully calculated budget. Both Vijay Deverakonda and director Parasuram decided to share profits instead of demanding hefty remunerations. However, during production, the budget unexpectedly increased due to shoot delays. This surge in expenses has left producer Dil Raju frustrated, considering the film’s family-oriented theme. Despite the budget challenges, fans eagerly await the movie’s release. The budget is estimated to be over Rs 50 crores.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Remuneration

Buzz in the industry has it that Vijay Deverakonda charged over Rs 15 crores for his role in Family Star. For his previous film Kushi, he reportedly received Rs 12 crores.

This movie marks Vijay Deverakonda and Parasuram Petla’s second collaboration together. Their first project was for the hit film “Geetha Govindam,” which came out in 2018.

The film is being produced by Dil Raju for Sri Venkateswara Creations. KU Mohanan will serve as the cinematographer, with Marthand K Venkatesh acting as editor.