Dil Raju disappointed with VD’s ‘Family Star’ movie budget?

Hyderabad: “Family Star,” directed by Parasuram Petla and set for release on April 5th, 2024, is a highly anticipated movie starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role and Mrunal Thakur as the female actress. They recently wrapped up the movie shooting and gearing up for the release.

Dil Raju, the renowned Telugu film producer, is currently facing a budgetary dilemma with his upcoming movie, which was initially planned on a strict budget. However, during production, the budget was unexpectedly more than expected.

The Unexpected Budget Surge

Family Star is a family entertainer, and its initial budget was carefully calculated. Vijay Deverakonda and director Parasuram decided to share the profits instead of demanding hefty remunerations. According to Telugu360 reports, the film’s budget increased by over Rs 20 crores during the making. The film’s producer Dil Raju is quite furious about the overbudget of the film.

The film’s producer, Dil Raju is understandably upset about the unexpected budget surge, for a family-oriented film like Family Star, such a substantial increase in expenses poses a significant challenge. However, the movie has high expectations, and fans eagerly await its release.

This moive marks Vijay Deverakonda and Parasuram Petla’s second movie together. Their first collaboration was for the hit film “Geetha Govindam,” which came out in 2018.

The film is being produced by Dil Raju for Sri Venkateswara Creations. KU Mohanan will serve as the cinematographer, with Marthand K Venkatesh acting as editor.