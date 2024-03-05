Vijay Deverakonda’s action-packed Family Star teaser OUT

Hyderabad: “Family Star,” an upcoming movie directed by Parasuram Petla and starring Vijay Deverakonda, is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2024. The female lead in this film is Mrunal Thakur. Its release date is April 5th.

After much anticipation, the teaser for “Family Star” has been released and it is already generating a lot of buzz.

This April 5th#FamilyStar.



To all my dear families,https://t.co/gRbhprwwCn



With love,

A boy who lived this life. #FamilyStarTeaser pic.twitter.com/WLpcN8w336 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) March 4, 2024

“Family Star” marks Vijay Deverakonda and Parasuram Petla’s second movie together. Their first collaboration was for the hit film “Geetha Govindam,” which came out in 2018. Divyansha Kaushik, Ajay Ghosh, and more also star in this new release alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

The filmmakers recently unveiled the film’s inaugural single, “Nandanandanaa,” composed by Gopi Sundar

The film is being produced by Dil Raju for Sri Venkateswara Creations. KU Mohanan will serve as the cinematographer, with Marthand K Venkatesh acting as editor.