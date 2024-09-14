Dubai: No visa amnesty services on Sept 15

On the occasion of Prophet’s Muhammad birthday, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai announced an official holiday on 12 Rabi’ al-Awwal 1446 AH, corresponding to September 15.

In a statement, the GDRFA said that the services will resume on Monday, September 16, from 8 am to 8 pm throughout the week, except on Fridays from 8 am to 12 pm and from 4 pm to 8 pm.

The schedule pertains to the status correction center in Al Aweer and the 86 Amer centers in Dubai.

GDRFA has advised individuals seeking to adjust their status or leave the country to take advantage of the available period before the deadline.

The UAE visa amnesty scheme began on September 1, allowing thousands of illegal expats to either regularise their status or exit the country.

The GDRFA reported that around 20,000 individuals applied for amnesty within the first week of operation.