Watch: 3 Indian expats win Rs 22L each in Big Ticket weekly e-draw

Three United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriates won an astounding Dirhams 100,000 (Rs 22,83,377) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi guaranteed weekly electronic draw.

The winners, Surya Narayanan, Sanil Kumar, and Hassan Kutty Kadavathu Valappil, bagged the prize in the 267th draw after purchasing ticket numbers 141251, 040007, and 050542, respectively.

Also Read UAE: Rs 11 cr awarded to Indian delivery rider after accident paralyses him

First winner— chef

A 42-year-old Surya Narayanan, who works as a chef in a restaurant, has been residing in Dubai from the past 19 years.

Narayanan purchased the ticket along with some of his friends. He will be splitting the cash prize among them. He plans to use his winning amount to support his family.

Second winner— accountant

A 39-year-old Sanil Kumar, who hails from Kerala, has been living in Dubai for the last 16 years and working as an accountant.

Kumar has been purchasing Big Ticket from the last five years along with his colleagues.

Watch the video here

Third winner— driver

A 43-year-old Hassan Kutty Kadavathu Valappil from Kerala, who works as a driver in Abu Dhabi Mussafah, has been purchasing Big Ticket with his friends for four years.

He intends to use his winning to bring his wife and children for a visit to Abu Dhabi.

Customers who buy Big Tickets in Seotember can enter the grand prize draw on October 3 for Dirhams 20 million (Rs 45,69,02,036). Anyone who purchases grand prize tickets will also be automatically entered into the weekly electronic draw and stand a chance to be one of three winners to walk away with Dirhams 100,000 every Tuesday.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Big Ticket website or by visiting the outlets at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.