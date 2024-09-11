UAE: Rs 11 Cr compensation given to Indian delivery rider accident paralyses him

Dubai: In a landmark decision, the family of an Indian grocery delivery rider who was left paralysed after a car accident in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2022, was compensated with Dirhams 5 million (Rs 11,43,19,150) in compensation.

In 2023, a court awarded compensation to Shifin Kummali’s parents, which was handed over during a conference in Dubai on Monday, September 9.

As per a report by Khaleej Times, Kummali, now 24-years-old and a native of Malappuram in Kerala, was hit by a car driven by a UAE citizen while delivering groceries in Al Ain in March 2022. The driver fled the scene after hitting him but caught by the police with the help of CCTV.

Kummali suffered brain injuries and underwent treatment in UAE hospitals before being flown to India in 2023 for further medical care.

The case was handled by Fran Gulf Advocates, led by Easa Anees, with the expertise of Advocates U C Abdullah and Mohammed Fazil.

In 2022, the Insurance Authority Court awarded Kummali Dirhams 2.8 million (Rs 6,40,24,716) as compensation, taking into account his physical and mental state.

It is reported that the legal team argued for higher compensation due to the extent of injuries and future medical needs, leading to an Appellate Court award of Dirhams 5 million, later upheld by Supreme Court.