Dubai Duty Free draw: Two Indian groups win Rs 8 crore each

Two groups of Indian expatriates from Kerala in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) won an astounding one million dollars (Rs 8,39,79,150) each on Wednesday, September 11, in the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw.

A 38-year-old Abdul Azeez, an Indian national based in Dubai, became a winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 472 with ticket number 3361, which he purchased on August 31.

Abdul Azeez, who works as a driver/messenger for a company, has been living in Dubai for 12 years now. He has purchased the ticket along with his brother and two friends.

“I was super happy when I heard my name announced on the live draw on your Facebook page. Thank you Dubai Duty Free for this life-changing opportunity,” Abdul Azeez said.

Second group

In the second group, Naseer Arikkoth, a 48-year-old Indian national based in Sharjah, became a millionaire with his winning ticket that he bought with nine other friends and family members.

He became a winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 473 with ticket number 1617, which he purchased online on August 4.

Arikkoth, who works as a supervisor for a supermarket, has been living in Sharjah from the last 13 years.

“Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free! This is such a wonderful blessing for all of us,” he said.

Azeez and Arikkoth are the 235th and 236th Indian nationals, to win one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of buyers of Millennium Millionaire Dubai Duty Free tickets.

Other winner

Mohammed Najmul Hasan, an Indian national from the UAE, won a luxury motorbike in the Finest Surprise Series 595, which he purchased online on September 4.

