Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after split from husband

Dubai: Sheikha Mahra Al Maktoum, the princess of Dubai and daughter of Dubai ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is all set to launch a new line of perfumes, named “Divorce,” under her brand Mahra M1.

Taking to Instagram, a 30-year-old princess shared a teaser of the perfume, featuring a black bottle engraved with the word ‘Divorce.’

The teaser video shows dramatic images of broken glass, black flowers, and a black panther. The post was labelled “coming soon”.

This comes weeks after Sheikha Mahra publicly divorced her husband on Instagram.

“Dear husband, As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife,” Sheikha Mahra wrote in a Instagram post in July this year.

In May 2023, Sheikha Mahra married Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, an Emirati businessman.

The divorce comes months after the couple were blessed with their first child – a girl in May this year.

Sheikha Mahra is a UK-based advocate for women’s empowerment and local UAE designers, with a degree in International Relations and a college degree from Mohammed bin Rashid Government Administration.