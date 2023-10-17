Dubai passengers can travel without visa, passport in near future

Soon, Dubai resident will not have to carry any identification document while flying out from Dubai airport. Digital scanning will take the role of passport, visa and other document formalities in the Emirates.

As per Khaleej Times, the Emirates announced on Monday, October 16, that Dubai’s residents will no longer need to show their passports, visas or any travel documents at Dubai International Airport (DXB) in the near future.

Digital scanning process

Upon reaching at check-in counter in an Airport, travellers will undergo a streamlined process where their photos will be captured and their facial features scanned. Travelers will then receive a thorough trip schedule and information, as well as assistance with checking-in their luggage.

The journey will subsequently be documented using their pictures. When travellers arrive at immigration, they will have the option of proceeding straight to the smart gate rather than stopping at the counter.

They don’t need to show any travel documents at the smart gate because their facial ID and photo will serve as sufficient identification proof.

As long as travellers’ security check is clear and there are no fines or issues with their visas, travel will be very convenient without waiting in long queues for people flying out of Dubai.

Biometric technology

Earlier in February 2023, Dubai International Airport (DXB) launched a new biometric system, which allows passengers to travel without a passport or boarding pass from Dubai.

Using the latest biometric technology, travellers can check-in for their flights and complete immigration formalities without any identification documents.