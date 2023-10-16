Abu Dhabi Airport’s new terminal opening date announced

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) is set to open its much-anticipated new terminal building to the public on Wednesday, November 1, a day after Etihad’s ceremonial flight takes off.

Airlines will transition into Terminal A in three phases over a two-week period from November 1 to November 14, the Abu Dhabi Airports authority said on Monday.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and 15 other international airlines will fly from the new Terminal on November 1.

From November 9, Etihad Airways will operate 16 daily flights before completing their transition to their new home on November 14, together with Air Arabia Abu Dhabi and ten other airlines.

From November 14, all 28 airlines will be operational from Terminal A.

مبنى المسافرين (A) في مطار أبوظبي الدولي يبدأ عملياته اعتباراً من 1 نوفمبر 2023، ما يسهم في زيادة كبيرة في القدرة على استيعاب المسافرين في #أبوظبي، ويعزز مكانة الإمارة بوصفها مركزاً للسياحة والأعمال والترفيه. pic.twitter.com/B7P6VWGubt — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) October 16, 2023

Terminal A will accommodate 45 million passengers annually, process 11,000 travellers per hour, and operate 79 aircraft simultaneously. It utilizes advanced technologies for a seamless, digitised journey, including interconnected biometric systems, self-service kiosks, security checkpoints, and advanced baggage handling systems.

Covering 742,000 square metres of built-up area, Terminal A is one of the largest airport terminals in the world and will significantly increase Abu Dhabi International Airport’s passenger and cargo capacity.

The terminal will also offer top-notch amenities like luxurious lounges, relaxation zones, and spa facilities for travelers to unwind before or after their flights. It offers a diverse retail and food and beverage experience, catering to both leisure and business travellers with its 163 outlets.

The terminal will also have two health and beauty spas, along with a 138-room hotel and an open-air lounge.

This comes as Abu Dhabi is diversifying its economy to non-oil sectors to reduce oil reliance, focusing on strategic industries like travel, tourism, cargo, and logistics.