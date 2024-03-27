Dubai police arrest 202 beggars in first half of Ramzan

The Dubai police have arrested 202 beggars including 112 males and 90 females during the first half of the holy month of Ramzan.

The arrest was part of the Dubai Police’s ‘Combat Begging’ anti-begging campaign, launched in partnership with strategic partners.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about the significance of preserving a civilised society by combating and preventing the crime of begging.

Most arrested individuals are visit visa holders and residents exploiting Ramadan’s charitable spirit for easy money, according to Brig Ali Salem Al Shamsi, director of Suspects and Criminal Phenomena Department at the Dubai Police.

Brig Al Shamsi highlighted the severe consequences of begging, including crimes like theft and robbery, as well as the exploitation of vulnerable groups for illegitimate gain.

He also urged the public to report any beggars found on call centre 901 or the ‘Police Eye’ service on the police app, along with the E-Crime platform.