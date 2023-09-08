Dubai police arrest ‘gang of girls’ for reckless bike stunts after video goes viral

The Dubai police have arrested a girl gang whose bike stunt video clip went viral on social media platforms. They were summoned for performing ‘dangerous’ stunts and concealing the number plates of their motorcycles.

According to the director-general of the Dubai Police’s traffic department, Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, the girls were arrested after the video in which they were seen “riding without holding the handlebars, standing on the motorcycle, and riding on one wheel” went viral.

“Moreover, one of them had concealed the number plate of the motorcycle, believing that this action would help her evade legal consequences,” Al Mazroui added.

The authorities booked the girls under several traffic violation laws and seized motorcycles from them.

According to Dubai’s Federal Traffic Law, such violations can lead a person to a fine of Dirham 2,000 and 23 traffic points, alongside a 60-day vehicle impoundment.

Additionally, reckless drivers who endanger their own safety and others are fined and prohibited from releasing an impounded vehicle under Decree No. 30 of 2023, which addresses traffic infractions and vehicle impoundment.

Al Mazroui further informed that at least 80 percent of those who engage in such actions have been involved in serious accidents leading to fatalities or severe injuries.

He urged people living in UAE to promptly report reckless drivers or violations by contacting (901) or through the Dubai police smart application, ‘Police Eye’ service.