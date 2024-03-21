Dubai police arrest woman beggar for practicing witchcraft

Dubai police has arrested an Asian woman beggar with ‘papers, tools, witchcraft talismans, and a magic veil’ in her possession. She believed that these items would aid her in influencing individuals to give her money.

Brigadier Ali Salem Al Shamsi, director of suspects and criminal phenomena department at the Dubai Police, said that the arrest was facilitated by a community member who promptly reported the individual to the police’s Command and Control Centre.

He advised community members to avoid sympathizing with beggars during Ramzan, highlighting their manipulation of emotions through fabricated stories and deceptive tactics near mosques, clinics, hospitals, and markets.

The arrest was part of the Dubai Police’s ‘Combat Begging’ anti-begging campaign, launched in partnership with strategic partners.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about the significance of preserving a civilised society by combating and preventing the crime of begging.