Dubai police contributes Rs 2 cr to Mothers’ Endowment campaign

Dubai police announced its contribution of Dirham one million (Rs 2,26,81,295) to the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish an Dirham one billion endowment fund to support the education of millions around the world.

Launched under the umbrella of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) and coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, the campaign honours mothers by allowing contributors to make donations in their names.

It also aims to support underprivileged individuals and communities in a sustainable way through education.

Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said the campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, solidifies the UAE’s leading humanitarian role globally, affirms its reputation as an inspiring role model promoting the values of honouring parents, kindness, compassion and solidarity by launching sustainable projects and campaigns that support people around the world through education and empowerment.

“It is an honor to be part of this campaign and to support its objectives of sustainably supporting underprivileged individuals around the world, by providing the education and skills necessary for a better future,” he said.

“The Dubai Police confirms its support of the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, which honors mothers while building upon the meaningful success of previous Ramadan campaigns launched by MBRGI. This stems from our belief that social responsibility is a national and humanitarian duty, and that supporting such efforts highlights and cements the UAE community’s noble values,” he added.

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign has exceeded its target in under 3 weeks, raising a total of AED 1.484 billion before the end of Ramadan.

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Mothersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 9999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Mother” to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).