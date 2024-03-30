Two UAE-based Indians donate crores to charity campaign for mothers

Abu Dhabi: In a significant act of philanthropy, United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian entrepreneurs Shamsheer Vayalil Parambath and Renuka Jagtiani announced a donation to Dirham one billion (Rs 22,57,69,45,430) charity campaign to honour mothers this Ramzan.

On Monday, March 4, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE’s Vice-President and Prime Minister, launched the Mother’s Endowment campaign, enabling donations in their mothers’ names.

The initiative aims to provide education to underprivileged individuals and uphold values of respecting parents, kindness, compassion, and solidarity while highlighting the UAE’s significant humanitarian role.

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil

On Saturday, March 30, Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, announced his contribution of Dirham one million (Rs 2,27,06,030) to the campaign.

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil said, “The Mothers’ Endowment campaign, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, extends the UAE’s message of benevolence and generosity, which has impacted countries around the world by alleviating suffering and preserving human dignity.”

“Our contribution to the campaign is a reflection of commitment to social responsibility and to supporting projects by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, as well as the UAE’s efforts of helping those in need,” he added.

Renuka Jagtiani

Renuka Jagtiani, chairwoman of omnichannel retailer Landmark Group, announced the contribution of Dirham 5 million (Rs 11,35,30,150) to the campaign.

Renuka Jagtiani, said, “At Landmark Group, we are proud to align ourselves with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision, contributing to a future where sustainable change is not just a possibility but a reality.”

“Our contribution to the campaign is about honouring all mothers and investing in education to lay the groundwork for a more equitable and empowered society,” she added.