Dubai police launch first women’s rescue team in 53 years

 The establishment of this team marks a significant milestone not only for the Dubai Police but also for gender representation in the Middle East.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 18th February 2025 10:06 pm IST
Dubai police launch first women's rescue team
The female officer's team consists of 16 highly trained female officers

Dubai police have made history by introducing its first all-female land rescue squad in 53 years, reflecting a groundbreaking initiative towards gender equality in law enforcement departments.

The female officer’s team consists of 16 highly trained female officers equipped to respond and handle fire emergency operations as well as search and rescue duties.

During six months of intense training process, the female officers mastered military drills, physical fitness, and specialized rescue techniques. The team displayed their acquired skills at a September 2024 graduation event. The newly operational team reaches emergency scenes within seven minutes by using specially designed patrol cars that move through traffic effectively.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri from Dubai police described the initiative as a critical achievement for Emirati women to support national progress. “The women take great pride in their responsibilities because they want to motivate other females who wish to enter sectors typically reserved for men,” the official added.

The new initiative serves both to boost operational effectiveness and achieve progress in female representation in law enforcement.

MS Creative School
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 18th February 2025 10:06 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button