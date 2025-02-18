Dubai police launch first women’s rescue team in 53 years

Dubai police have made history by introducing its first all-female land rescue squad in 53 years, reflecting a groundbreaking initiative towards gender equality in law enforcement departments.

The female officer’s team consists of 16 highly trained female officers equipped to respond and handle fire emergency operations as well as search and rescue duties.

During six months of intense training process, the female officers mastered military drills, physical fitness, and specialized rescue techniques. The team displayed their acquired skills at a September 2024 graduation event. The newly operational team reaches emergency scenes within seven minutes by using specially designed patrol cars that move through traffic effectively.

Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri from Dubai police described the initiative as a critical achievement for Emirati women to support national progress. “The women take great pride in their responsibilities because they want to motivate other females who wish to enter sectors typically reserved for men,” the official added.

The new initiative serves both to boost operational effectiveness and achieve progress in female representation in law enforcement.