Dubai Police launches ‘Officer Mansour’ cartoon series to promote child safety

In an interesting move, Dubai Police have inaugurated a new children’s animated cartoon series called ‘Officer Mansour’ aimed at reaching out to the young ones with safety and educational content.

The series starting on Sunday, September 1 will be broadcast on the Spacetoon satellite channel for five episodes daily over 35 weeks, making Dubai Police the first police force in the Arab world to produce a children’s cartoon series.

This cartoon entails the real-life experience of Officer Mansour as he undertakes a series of activities to instil in children the correct attitude towards safety, security and proper conduct.

Each episode will consist of stories and entertaining characters in animation that are appealing and interesting to children while imparting important messages.

A spokesperson for Dubai Police said that the initiative is unique and reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to community engagement and youth empowerment.

“By reaching out to children through a medium they live, we aim to build trust, raise awareness and inspire positive change from an early age, the official added.”

The series will also be aired on Spacetoon’s official YouTube channel so that kids across the region will be able to have a chance to watch the educational series on their own.

Officer Mansour’ is believed to revolutionise police-pubic interaction and serve as an example for other police stations all over the world.

“We are excited to announce the launch of a new fun and educational children’s series titled “Officer Mansour.” The first episode will air on Sunday, 01-09-2024, on both the Dubai Police and Spacetoon YouTube channels. Don’t miss out on the fun. We look forward to having you join us,” wrote Dubai Police on X.