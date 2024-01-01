Dubai police organises arm wrestling championship for prisoners

This comes as part of the police's broader effort to create a positive and rehabilitative environment for inmates.

Sakina Fatima | Published: 1st January 2024 7:46 pm IST
Photo: Dubai police

Dubai police recently organised an arm wrestling championship for prisoners. The event is a significant first-of-its-kind at the state level.

The initiative was organised by the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, Dubai Police’s ‘Positive Spirit’, and the Emirates Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (EBBF).

Brigadier Marwan Abdul Karim Julfar, director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, stated that 70 inmates participated in a championship categorized over and under 90 kg

Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Director of Dubai Police’s General Department of Community Happiness, praised the sports activities and competitions as providing a beneficial physical and mental sports experience.

Faisal Ahmad Al Ghais Al Zaabi, EBBF Board member, expressed satisfaction with Dubai Police’s cooperation in organizing an arm wrestling championship for inmates, stating it supports federation goals in spreading sports culture.

