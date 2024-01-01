Watch: Dubai welcomes 2024 with spectacular fireworks display at Burj Khalifa

Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest edifice in Dubai, was illuminated by a spectacular laser and firework show to welcome the New Year 2024.

Taking to Instagram, Burj Khalifa shared a video of a stunning laser, light, and fireworks display.

Along with the video, the caption reads, “What an enchanting night to remember! The celebration unfolded in sparkles and lights that inspired us all and left us in awe. Wishing you a Happy New Year from all of us at Emaar!.”

The video has garnered over two lakh views since its upload.

Watch the video below here

The Burj Khalifa show utilised 15,682 pyrotechnics, while the Dubai Fountain featured 22,000 gallons of water as part of a light and water show—6,600 lights and 6,700 fog nozzles were featured.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the Crown Prince of Dubai, took to Instagram and shared a video of the Burj Khalifa New Year’s Eve fireworks display.

Along with the video, Hamdan wrote, “As we welcome the new year, we pray to Allah for a year of prosperity for our nation and the world. With the combined enthusiasm and determination of a united team, we will harness our capabilities and aspirations to attain greater accomplishments across all sectors. With unwavering confidence, we stride forward towards a brighter future, aspiring to establish Dubai and the UAE as a shining model of spreading joy and positivity to all.”