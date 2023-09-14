Dubai Police sets new world record with forensic results in less than 24 hrs

Abu Dhabi: The Dubai Police’s forensic entomology project team at the Genome Centre has achieved a significant milestone by reducing the time required for obtaining critical forensic results to less than 24 hours, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

This sets a new global standard, far surpassing the average duration of three to 14 days seen in various countries worldwide and adds tremendous value to the Dubai Police’s capabilities.

This announcement was made on Wednesday, September 13, during the launch of the new Genome Centre by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

سمو الشيخ حمدان بن محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم، ولي عهد دبي رئيس المجلس التنفيذي لإمارة دبي، يطلق مركز الجينوم في الإدارة العامة للأدلة الجنائية وعلم الجريمة بشرطة #دبي، والذي يخدم في تعزيز ريادتها في المجال التقني والعلمي، فضلا عن دعم المركز للعمليات الشرطية، باستحداث فحوص جديدة في… pic.twitter.com/HPbhYwH06X — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) September 13, 2023

During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed reviewed the Genome Centre’s organisational structure, which features four main sections: Human Genome, Metagenome, Bioinformatics, and Biotechnology.

He was briefed on Dubai Police’s forensic entomology project, the first initiative of its kind in the Middle East to use a regional database in this field.

Dubai Police has acquired specialized expertise in this domain as part of developing its forensic science capabilities to determine the causes of death.

Dubai Crown Prince also explored the remarkable outcomes of using Dubai Police’s ‘Brain Fingerprint’ system to solve various criminal cases.