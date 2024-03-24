Dubai police shares insight into forensic work with Indian delegation

The General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology at Dubai police recently received a delegation from the Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research from India.

Director of Forensic Sciences and Criminology, Major General Ahmad Thani bin Ghalaita Al Muhairi, welcomed the delegation and hoped they would benefit from the expertise of forensic experts.

The delegation, including employees and students, aimed to understand forensic evidence mechanisms and scientific specializations, crucial for providing technical evidence for judicial proceedings and promoting justice.

The delegation received a comprehensive explanation about the work mechanisms of various departments and divisions within the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology.

They were provided insights into the scientific specializations and the application of biotechnology in different subfields of forensic sciences, including forensic biology and forensic genetics.

Furthermore, they were given a tour of the facilities, allowing them to explore scientific specialties, advanced tools, and modern techniques in the field.