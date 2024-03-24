Iconic towers in UAE lights up in solidarity with Moscow terror attack victims

Abu Dhabi: The most iconic landmarks in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) draped in the colours of the Russian flag on Saturday, March 23, in solidarity with the victims of the terrorist Moscow concert hall attack.

The landmarks include Burj Khalifa, Adnoc headquarters, Burj Al Arab, and the Dubai Frame.

Here’s a glimpse

Burj Khalifa lights up with the colours of the Russian Federation flag in expression of the UAE’s solidarity with the friendly nation of Russia and its people against terrorism. pic.twitter.com/fBaWZH2w78 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 23, 2024

الإمارات تتضامن مع روسيا الصديقة وشعبها ضد الإرهاب. pic.twitter.com/AxvHWxBLv6 — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) March 23, 2024

This move comes as an expression of UAE’s solidarity and strong condemnation of the act and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilize security and stability and are inconsistent with international law, a press release said.

It also comes as an expression of the UAE’s leadership and people standing alongside Russia and its people in confronting terrorist attacks.

Over 130 people were killed when camouflaged gunmen attacked and set fire to the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow’s northern suburb on Friday, March 22.