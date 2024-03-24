Iconic towers in UAE lights up in solidarity with Moscow terror attack victims

This initiative comes within the framework of the UAE's solidarity and strong condemnation of these criminal acts.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th March 2024 2:39 pm IST
Iconic towers in UAE lights up in solidarity with Moscow terror attack victims
Photo: WAM

Abu Dhabi: The most iconic landmarks in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) draped in the colours of the Russian flag on Saturday, March 23, in solidarity with the victims of the terrorist Moscow concert hall attack.

The landmarks include Burj Khalifa, Adnoc headquarters, Burj Al Arab, and the Dubai Frame.

Also Read
Russia terror attack: Putin vows to punish attackers as he points at Ukraine

Here’s a glimpse

This move comes as an expression of UAE’s solidarity and strong condemnation of the act and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilize security and stability and are inconsistent with international law, a press release said.

MS Education Academy

It also comes as an expression of the UAE’s leadership and people standing alongside Russia and its people in confronting terrorist attacks.

Over 130 people were killed when camouflaged gunmen attacked and set fire to the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow’s northern suburb on Friday, March 22.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th March 2024 2:39 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button