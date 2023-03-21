Dubai: Public sector job openings for expats; here’s how to apply

Abu Dhabi: If you are hunting for a job in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the public sector, there’s an opportunity for you in the public sector.
The Dubai government is looking to hire highly skilled and professional people in sectors such as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Academic Health Company, Dubai Women’s Institute, Ministry of Finance, and Mohammed Bin Rashid Public School.
Many of these organizations are looking for professionals and highly qualified individuals, offering salaries ranging from 10,000 Dirhams (Rs 2,24,981) to 50,000 Dirhams (Rs 11,24,905) depending on the nature of the roles.
Below is a list of jobs open to all nationalities
1. Consultant-General Surgery (Hepatobiliary) Dubai Hospital
- Qualifications: Graduation from an accredited medical school with a recognised membership/fellowship/board or equivalent
- Nationality: All nationality
- Salary: 40,000 Dirhams (Rs 8,99,755) to 50,000 Dirhams (Rs 11,24,905)
- Last date to apply: April 1, 2023
2. Fitness Supervisor
- Qualifications: Higher diplom
- Nationality: All nationality
- Salary: Unspecified
- Last date to apply: April 8, 2023
3. Chief Specialist – Enterprise Architecture
- Qualifications: Masters’ degree – in Information Technology, Computer Sciences or Computer Engineering
- Experience: 10 years
- Nationality: All nationality
- Salary: Unspecified
- Last date to apply: May 1, 2023
4. Expert – Dubai Licensing CEO
- Qualifications: Doctorate
- Experience: 13-15 years
- Nationality- All nationality
- Salary: Unspecified
- Last date to apply: April 7, 2023
5. Engineer – Infrastructure Contracts
- Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering / Quantity Surveying from a recognized University
- Nationality: All nationality
- Salary: Unspecified
- Last date to apply: April 14, 2023
6. Multimedia Specialist
- Qualifications: Bachelor degree in film studies, cinematography, multimedia, digital production or related field. Master degree in related field will be a plus
- Experience: 3 years
- Nationality: All nationality
- Salary: 10,000 Dirhams (Rs 2,24,981) to 20,000 Dirhams (Rs 4,49,719)
- Last date to apply: May 1, 2023
7. Instructional Designer
- Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field such as Education, Instructional Design, Education Technology. A Master’s degree is a plus.
- Experience: 5 years
- Nationality: All nationality
- Salary: 10,000 Dirhams (Rs 2,24,981) to 20,000 Dirhams (Rs 4,49,719)
- Last date to apply: May 1, 2023
Candidates who are interested in finding more jobs and want to apply can do so through government recruitment portal.