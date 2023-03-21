Dubai: Public sector job openings for expats; here’s how to apply

Abu Dhabi: If you are hunting for a job in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the public sector, there’s an opportunity for you in the public sector.

The Dubai government is looking to hire highly skilled and professional people in sectors such as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Academic Health Company, Dubai Women’s Institute, Ministry of Finance, and Mohammed Bin Rashid Public School.

Many of these organizations are looking for professionals and highly qualified individuals, offering salaries ranging from 10,000 Dirhams (Rs 2,24,981) to 50,000 Dirhams (Rs 11,24,905) depending on the nature of the roles.

Below is a list of jobs open to all nationalities

1. Consultant-General Surgery (Hepatobiliary) Dubai Hospital

Qualifications: Graduation from an accredited medical school with a recognised membership/fellowship/board or equivalent

Nationality: All nationality

Salary: 40,000 Dirhams (Rs 8,99,755) to 50,000 Dirhams (Rs 11,24,905)

Last date to apply: April 1, 2023

2. Fitness Supervisor

Qualifications: Higher diplom

Nationality: All nationality

Salary: Unspecified

Last date to apply: April 8, 2023

3. Chief Specialist – Enterprise Architecture

Qualifications: Masters’ degree – in Information Technology, Computer Sciences or Computer Engineering

Experience: 10 years

Nationality: All nationality

Salary: Unspecified

Last date to apply: May 1, 2023

4. Expert – Dubai Licensing CEO

Qualifications: Doctorate

Experience: 13-15 years

Nationality- All nationality

Salary: Unspecified

Last date to apply: April 7, 2023

5. Engineer – Infrastructure Contracts

Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering / Quantity Surveying from a recognized University

Nationality: All nationality

Salary: Unspecified

Last date to apply: April 14, 2023

6. Multimedia Specialist

Qualifications: Bachelor degree in film studies, cinematography, multimedia, digital production or related field. Master degree in related field will be a plus

Experience: 3 years

Nationality: All nationality

Salary: 10,000 Dirhams (Rs 2,24,981) to 20,000 Dirhams (Rs 4,49,719)

Last date to apply: May 1, 2023

7. Instructional Designer

Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field such as Education, Instructional Design, Education Technology. A Master’s degree is a plus.

Experience: 5 years

Nationality: All nationality

Salary: 10,000 Dirhams (Rs 2,24,981) to 20,000 Dirhams (Rs 4,49,719)

Last date to apply: May 1, 2023

Candidates who are interested in finding more jobs and want to apply can do so through government recruitment portal.