Looking for a job in UAE? Here are the best places to work in 2023

Abu Dhabi: If you’re looking for a job in United Arab Emirates (UAE), a global research, training and consultancy firm Great Place to Work, has revealed the best places to work in 2023.

The firm recognised the top five governmental, 25 large, and 50 small and medium organisations across the UAE in its best workplaces list for 2023.

The study found that the top five UAE companies to work for in the large category include fast food chain McDonald’s, air conditioning company Leminar Group, family-owned Al Dabbagh Group, fashion retailer Centrepoint and luxury retailer Chalhoub Group.

Great Place to Work said the organizations on this year’s list have worked hard to bridge gaps and transform cultures to become great places to work.

“The organisations that made it to the list have proven that employee well-being does not need to be comprised to achieve growth, in fact, both go hand-in-hand,” the firm said.

Studies have shown that companies with a strong culture have higher employee retention, increased productivity, and better financial performance. Invest in your people, and watch your ROI soar!

Best places to work in 2023

UAE’s top five workplaces in the government category

Rank Company 1 Dubai Electricity and Water Authority 2 Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority 3 Sharjah Electricity Water and Gas Authority 4 Government of Sharjah — Department of eGov 5 Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority

Top 25 ‘large’ workplaces

Rank Company 1 McDonald’s by EFC 2 Leminar Group 3 Al Dabbagh Group 4 Centrepoint 5 Chalhoub Group 6 Hilton 7 DHL Express 8 Shoemart 9 Ajmal Perfumes Group 10 FIVE Hotels 11 Schneider Electric 12 Babyshop 13 Saudi German Hospitals 14 Max 15 Talabat 16 Massar Solutions 17 Arada 18 Aldar Properties 19 Deloitte 20 Jumeirah Group 21 Teleperformance UAE 22 Apparel Group 23 Al Khayyat Investments 24 G Forty Two General Trading 25 Aldar Hospitalities

Top 50 ‘small and medium’ workplaces

Rank Company 1 THE One 2 Century Financial 3 Pizza Express 4 Shift Electronics 5 Accuracy 6 Metropolitan Group 7 Cisco UAE 8 Maersk UAE 9 Biogen 10 Cogent Solutions Event Management 11 Majid Al Futtaim Hospitality Services 12 Oxford System Integration 13 WD SOLUTIONS CO. LLC 14 SEO Sherpa 15 Refill Roastery 16 PepsiCo 17 Eaton Business School 18 Aura Skypool Dubai 19 Emax 20 LLH Hospital & Medical Centers 21 Medtronic 22 Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Reem Island 23 Howden Guardian Insurance Brokers 24 Bacardi Ltd 25 Burjeel Farha & Burjeel Royal Hospital Al Ain 26 HSA Group UAE 27 McCANN HEALTH MENA 28 Beaconsmind MENA Data LLC 29 Charterhouse 30 Event Lab FZ LLC 31 Robert Half International Inc 32 The Giving Movement 33 34 WAHL MEA FZCO 35 Servier 36 Lifecare Hospitals 37 Spacewell Interiors 38 Raise Fitness & Wellness 39 MIDSTAR 40 Burjeel Medical City & Burjeel Darak 41 Medeor Hospital 42 Unifonic FZE 43 GAC Bunker Fuels Ltd. 44 CMR SURGICAL FZCO 45 Mood Rooftop Lounge 46 DOLE CHINA LIMITED 47 Tajmeel Medical & Dental Centers 48 Burjeel Royal Hospital, Al Ain 49 Burjeel Holdings 50 Deriv DMCC

Founded in 1991, Great Place to Work is a global management consulting and research firm providing industry-leading business and advisory services, with best places to work recognition in more than 60 countries around the world.

The firm expanded its services to the GCC countries in 2010 after an increase in demand from countries in the region for workplace assessment services.