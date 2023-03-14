Looking for a job in UAE? Here are the best places to work in 2023

Abu Dhabi: If you’re looking for a job in United Arab Emirates (UAE), a global research, training and consultancy firm Great Place to Work, has revealed the best places to work in 2023.
The firm recognised the top five governmental, 25 large, and 50 small and medium organisations across the UAE in its best workplaces list for 2023.
The study found that the top five UAE companies to work for in the large category include fast food chain McDonald’s, air conditioning company Leminar Group, family-owned Al Dabbagh Group, fashion retailer Centrepoint and luxury retailer Chalhoub Group.
Great Place to Work said the organizations on this year’s list have worked hard to bridge gaps and transform cultures to become great places to work.
“The organisations that made it to the list have proven that employee well-being does not need to be comprised to achieve growth, in fact, both go hand-in-hand,” the firm said.
Best places to work in 2023
UAE’s top five workplaces in the government category
|Rank
|Company
|1
|Dubai Electricity and Water Authority
|2
|Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority
|3
|Sharjah Electricity Water and Gas Authority
|4
|Government of Sharjah — Department of eGov
|5
|Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority
Top 25 ‘large’ workplaces
|Rank
|Company
|1
|McDonald’s by EFC
|2
|Leminar Group
|3
|Al Dabbagh Group
|4
|Centrepoint
|5
|Chalhoub Group
|6
|Hilton
|7
|DHL Express
|8
|Shoemart
|9
|Ajmal Perfumes Group
|10
|FIVE Hotels
|11
|Schneider Electric
|12
|Babyshop
|13
|Saudi German Hospitals
|14
|Max
|15
|Talabat
|16
|Massar Solutions
|17
|Arada
|18
|Aldar Properties
|19
|Deloitte
|20
|Jumeirah Group
|21
|Teleperformance UAE
|22
|Apparel Group
|23
|Al Khayyat Investments
|24
|G Forty Two General Trading
|25
|Aldar Hospitalities
Top 50 ‘small and medium’ workplaces
|Rank
|Company
|1
|THE One
|2
|Century Financial
|3
|Pizza Express
|4
|Shift Electronics
|5
|Accuracy
|6
|Metropolitan Group
|7
|Cisco UAE
|8
|Maersk UAE
|9
|Biogen
|10
|Cogent Solutions Event Management
|11
|Majid Al Futtaim Hospitality Services
|12
|Oxford System Integration
|13
|WD SOLUTIONS CO. LLC
|14
|SEO Sherpa
|15
|Refill Roastery
|16
|PepsiCo
|17
|Eaton Business School
|18
|Aura Skypool Dubai
|19
|Emax
|20
|LLH Hospital & Medical Centers
|21
|Medtronic
|22
|Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Reem Island
|23
|Howden Guardian Insurance Brokers
|24
|Bacardi Ltd
|25
|Burjeel Farha & Burjeel Royal Hospital Al Ain
|26
|HSA Group UAE
|27
|McCANN HEALTH MENA
|28
|Beaconsmind MENA Data LLC
|29
|Charterhouse
|30
|Event Lab FZ LLC
|31
|Robert Half International Inc
|32
|The Giving Movement
|33
|34
|WAHL MEA FZCO
|35
|Servier
|36
|Lifecare Hospitals
|37
|Spacewell Interiors
|38
|Raise Fitness & Wellness
|39
|MIDSTAR
|40
|Burjeel Medical City & Burjeel Darak
|41
|Medeor Hospital
|42
|Unifonic FZE
|43
|GAC Bunker Fuels Ltd.
|44
|CMR SURGICAL FZCO
|45
|Mood Rooftop Lounge
|46
|DOLE CHINA LIMITED
|47
|Tajmeel Medical & Dental Centers
|48
|Burjeel Royal Hospital, Al Ain
|49
|Burjeel Holdings
|50
|Deriv DMCC
Founded in 1991, Great Place to Work is a global management consulting and research firm providing industry-leading business and advisory services, with best places to work recognition in more than 60 countries around the world.
The firm expanded its services to the GCC countries in 2010 after an increase in demand from countries in the region for workplace assessment services.