Looking for a job in UAE? Here are the best places to work in 2023

The firm recognised the top five governmental, 25 large, and 50 small and medium organisations across the UAE in its best workplaces list for 2023.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 14th March 2023 3:13 pm IST
Top UAE company to work for in the large category is fast food chain McDonald's. Photo: Twitter

Abu Dhabi: If you’re looking for a job in United Arab Emirates (UAE), a global research, training and consultancy firm Great Place to Work, has revealed the best places to work in 2023.

The study found that the top five UAE companies to work for in the large category include fast food chain McDonald’s, air conditioning company Leminar Group, family-owned Al Dabbagh Group, fashion retailer Centrepoint and luxury retailer Chalhoub Group.

Great Place to Work said the organizations on this year’s list have worked hard to bridge gaps and transform cultures to become great places to work.

“The organisations that made it to the list have proven that employee well-being does not need to be comprised to achieve growth, in fact, both go hand-in-hand,” the firm said.

Best places to work in 2023

UAE’s top five workplaces in the government category

RankCompany
1Dubai Electricity and Water Authority
2Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority
3Sharjah Electricity Water and Gas Authority
4Government of Sharjah — Department of eGov
5Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority

Top 25 ‘large’ workplaces

RankCompany
1McDonald’s by EFC
2Leminar Group
3Al Dabbagh Group
4Centrepoint
5Chalhoub Group
6Hilton
7DHL Express
8Shoemart
9Ajmal Perfumes Group
10FIVE Hotels
11Schneider Electric
12Babyshop
13Saudi German Hospitals
14Max
15Talabat
16Massar Solutions
17Arada
18Aldar Properties
19Deloitte
20Jumeirah Group
21Teleperformance UAE
22Apparel Group
23Al Khayyat Investments
24G Forty Two General Trading
25Aldar Hospitalities

Top 50 ‘small and medium’ workplaces

RankCompany
1THE One
2Century Financial
3Pizza Express
4Shift Electronics
5Accuracy
6Metropolitan Group
7Cisco UAE
8Maersk UAE
9Biogen
10Cogent Solutions Event Management
11Majid Al Futtaim Hospitality Services
12Oxford System Integration
13WD SOLUTIONS CO. LLC
14SEO Sherpa
15Refill Roastery
16PepsiCo
17Eaton Business School
18Aura Skypool Dubai
19Emax
20LLH Hospital & Medical Centers
21Medtronic
22Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Reem Island
23Howden Guardian Insurance Brokers
24Bacardi Ltd
25Burjeel Farha & Burjeel Royal Hospital Al Ain
26HSA Group UAE
27McCANN HEALTH MENA
28Beaconsmind MENA Data LLC
29Charterhouse
30Event Lab FZ LLC
31Robert Half International Inc
32The Giving Movement
33
34WAHL MEA FZCO
35Servier
36Lifecare Hospitals
37Spacewell Interiors
38Raise Fitness & Wellness
39MIDSTAR
40Burjeel Medical City & Burjeel Darak
41Medeor Hospital
42Unifonic FZE
43GAC Bunker Fuels Ltd.
44CMR SURGICAL FZCO
45Mood Rooftop Lounge
46DOLE CHINA LIMITED
47Tajmeel Medical & Dental Centers
48Burjeel Royal Hospital, Al Ain
49Burjeel Holdings
50Deriv DMCC

Founded in 1991, Great Place to Work is a global management consulting and research firm providing industry-leading business and advisory services, with best places to work recognition in more than 60 countries around the world.

The firm expanded its services to the GCC countries in 2010 after an increase in demand from countries in the region for workplace assessment services.

