Dubai Rains: Rahul Vaidya faces flooding streets, videos go viral

Mumbai: Singer Rahul Vaidya had a surprising experience during his time in Dubai. The city is famous for being luxurious and having a desert climate, so it was unexpected when there was heavy rain. Rahul has been staying in the United Arab Emirates city for a few days now and he posted a video on Instagram to show just how bad things got!

In the video, Rahul is shown walking through water that reaches up to his knees. He is outside a shopping center and has lifted his white sneakers so they don’t get wet. The normally busy streets are now full of water. In the caption he wrote, “It’s quite bad here… Habibi welcome to Dubai.”

Rahul shows viewers the flooded streets and cars that can’t move in another video. He says “It rained for just two hours and look at the situation. Dubai isn’t accustomed to heavy rainfall. Someone mentioned that a similar downpour occurred in 2008. Cars are stuck, and there are no taxis. Everything has halted.”

He managed to reach Dubai Airport with the help of some of his friends. While filming the flooded roads on his way to the airport, he said, “This is the condition in the city after two hours of rain. Dubai is not used to such heavy rains.”

Rahul Vaidya tied the knot with Disha Parmar, an actress, in 2021. They had a daughter together in 2023. Rahul has also appeared on several reality TV shows including Bigg Boss 14 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.