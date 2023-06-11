Dubai ranked 3rd-prominent city globally, beats Paris, New York

Abu Dhabi: Dubai has been ranked as the third-prominent city in the world, according to the recent rankings by UK-based The Economist.

The city was named ahead of cities like Paris, New York, London, Paris and San Francisco.

The Economist created the index based on four categories – population, economic growth, vacancy and house prices – over the past three years from 2019 to 2022.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council tweeted about this achievement on Friday saying, “Dubai secured the third position among 10 prominent global cities, reflecting its performance over the last three years.”

“This great achievement can be attributed to the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the ambitious targets set by the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which has supported Dubai in its goal to become one of the world’s leading urban economies,” Dubai Crown Prince added.

As for other cities which made it to the list, Miami topped the ranking followed by Singapore in second place. The Economist noted, “In most cities, the twin blows of COVID and geopolitical tension have proved more of a problem”

“Cities in bits of the world that did not go overboard with restrictions, such as Dubai and Miami, benefited — sometimes at the expense of those that did, like San Francisco.”

In terms of advantages, The Economist observed, “Dubai and Singapore offer year-round warm weather and lenient regulation.”

“Singapore has thrown tax breaks at family offices, helping lift their number to 1,500 in 2022, from 50 in 2018. While Dubai has introduced social reforms, decriminalising alcohol and the cohabitation of unmarried couples.”

