Dubai ranked best travel destination for family vacations in 2022

Abu Dhabi: Dubai has been ranked number one among the best travel destinations for family vacations in 2022, according to a study by InsureMyTrip, a UK-based travel insurance company.

Dubai scored the highest in five of seven categories, including area safety (10), quality of family attractions (10), low sea current (9.75), and sea temperature (7.7).

Of the 62 cities analysed in the survey, Dubai topped the list, with a rating of 7.42 out of 10. It was followed by Colombo, Turks & Caicos Island, Barbados, and Corfu in Greece.

According to the InsureMyTrip site, Dubai is considered one of the safest cities in the world and has become an affordable destination for families, offering all-inclusive resorts with a range of activities.

“As COVID-19 restrictions begin to relax and more families decide to vacation again, it is especially important they feel safe,” said Sarah Webber, director of marketing at InsureMyTrip.

Dubai, in the past, has been given various titles including the world’s most Instagrammable destination. It has also been rated as one of the best cities in the world to work remotely.

Top ten-best travel destinations for family vacations

Destination Score Dubai, UAE 7.42 Colombo, Sri Lanka 6.71 Turks & Caicos 6.48 Barbados 6.37 Corfu, Greece 6.27 Faro, Portugal 6.12 Phuket, Thailand 6.01 Auckland, New Zealand 5.98 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 5.98 Havana, Cuba 5.93

