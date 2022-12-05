Dubai ranks second best city in world for expats in 2022

InterNations has collected information from 11,970 expatriates living in 181 countries or territories. 50 cities met the sample size requirements of at least 50 participants per destination.

Dubai ranks second best city in world for expats in 2022
Abu Dhabi: Dubai has been ranked the second-best city to live and work for expats with Abu Dhabi also featuring in the top 10.

Expat City Rankings 2022, created by InterNations, honours three different cities on three continents as the best places for expats to live and work.

The final ranking was made after collecting in-depth information on five areas of expat life– quality of life, ease of settling abroad, personal finance, and the new expat essentials, which cover digital living, administrative topics, housing, and language.

“Dubai and Abu Dhabi claim the top two spots in the Expat Essentials Index, and both also rank in the top 10 for Quality of Life,” says InterNations.

Valencia in Spain topped the global ranking for the best city for foreign workers to live in, with Mexico City in third place, Lisbon in fourth and Madrid in fifth, InterNations says in its annual Expat City Ranking 2022 report.

Top 10 best cities for expats

RankingCountry
1Valencia, Spain: Liveable, friendly and affordable
2Dubai, UAE: Great for work and leisure
3Mexico City, Mexico: Friendly and affordable, but unsafe
4Lisbon, Portugal: Amazing climate and quality of life, mediocre work options
5Madrid, Spain: Great leisure activities, a welcoming culture
6Bangkok, Thailand: Expats feel at home despite safety concerns
7Basel, Switzerland: Expats satisfied with finances, jobs, quality of life
8Melbourne, Australia: An easy city to get used to
9Abu Dhabi, UAE: Excellent healthcare, worry-free bureaucracy
10Singapore: Easy administration, satisfying finances, improved career prospects

Worst cities for expats

RankingCountry
41Rome, Italy: Expats feel at home despite the low quality of life
42Tokyo, Japan: Hard to navigate, but the quality of life high
43Vancouver, Canada: Housing unaffordable and local residents not so friendly
44Milan, Italy: Troubling financial situation, difficult working life
45Hamburg, Germany: Expats are unhappiest here and have a hard time making friends
46Hong Kong, China: Frustrating environmental and work-life factors
47Istanbul, Turkey: The worst city for working abroad
48Paris, France: A top destination for culture and cuisine — if you can afford it
49Frankfurt, Germany: Struggle with digitisation, administration and language
50Johannesburg, South Africa: The world’s worst expat destination

