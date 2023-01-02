Dubai relaxes liquor sale rules, tax scrapped to boost tourism

Jeddah: In an aim to boost the country’s economic and social standing to attract more foreign tourists, the United Arab Emirates further relaxed some rules, which were based on Islamic norms.

As part of its measures to relax Islamic norms to welcome tourists, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has implemented a new policy that encourages the sales of liquor in Dubai.

On January 1, the authorities announced the scrapping of a 30 percent tax on the sale and fee for obtaining a license to run the liquor business, according to some International media outlets, however, local media didn’t report any such news.

The liquor is expensive in Dubai compared to India and some other emirates within UAE. Indians and other foreign expatriates drove a long way to Umm Al Quwain to buy booze where the rate is almost half low compared with Dubai.

Capital Abu Dhabi, Umm Al Quwain and some other emirates have already relaxed booze policy and though emirates like Sharjah and neighbouring countries like Saudi Arabia, ban the sale and consumption of liquor.

The availability of liquor is a special attraction to tourists coming to Dubai. During the recent World Cup in neighbouring Qatar, football fans would visit Dubai’s bars to have a drink.

The Liquor is being sold in Dubai through two outlets – retailers MMI and African Eastern, it is available to all Dubai residents except Muslims who hold a valid liquor licence as well as tourists on presentation of their original passport.

All Dubai residents (over 21 and non-Muslim) can apply for a liquor licence online also, now with the reported new relaxation licence fee being abolished.

The booze also available one home delivery with a minimum spend required of 250 Dirhams an addition to delivery charge of 50 Dirhams.

The United Arab Emirates initiated a major overhaul of the country’s Islamic personal laws, allowing unmarried couples to cohabitate, loosening alcohol restrictions and criminalizing so-called “honor killings.”

The broadening of personal freedoms reflects the changing profile of a country that has sought to bill itself as a Westernized destination for tourists, fortune-seekers and businesses despite its Islamic legal code that has previously triggered court cases against foreigners and outrage in their home countries.