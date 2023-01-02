Dubai restaurateur shares Rs 1.39 Cr bill from his restaurant

Abu Dhabi: New Year’s Eve witnessed a lot of parties and people visiting picturesque places to celebrate, with many going out to eat, and food was a major highlight.

Following this, a restaurateur in Dubai has shared a bill on his social media account which shows a whopping bill of 620,926.61 Dirham (Rs 1,39,75,102.59).

GAL Restaurant in Downtown Dubai served a huge bill to the table with 18 guests. Mert Turkmen, the owner of the restuarant and an Instagram influencer posted a picture of the bill on his Instagram story.

While sharing the photo, he captioned it, “Not first, not last,” and tagged the restaurant.

The bill shows that they ordered beverages like apple juice, latte, green tea, and Coca-Cola and then went on to have some drinks and cocktails.

GAL Dubai is a restaurant that serves contemporary Turkish Mediterranean cuisine and also offers a view of the Burj Khalifa. Mert Turkmen also owns its own cigar lounge, Rain, which is under the GAL brand and going to launch SEAGAL.

This is the second time that an expensive bill has gone viral on social media.

Nusr-Et steakhouse in Abu Dhabi also saw a hefty bill of 615,065 Dirham (Rs 1,36,84,485). Nusret Gokce, the owner and chef of the restaurant, shared the photo of the bill on his Instagram account on November 18, 2022.