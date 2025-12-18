Dubai returnee stabbed by rowdy sheeter over old rivalry in Hyderabad

A midnight knife attack at Vattepally left a Dubai returnee seriously injured after rowdy sheeter Syed Sohail, involved in an old feud, assaulted him over past differences.

Hyderabad: A Dubai returnee was stabbed indiscriminately, resulting in serious injuries, by a rowdy sheeter due to old enmity between them at Vattepally, Mailardevpally, on Wednesday night, December 17.

The injured person, Mohd Jameel, 25 years, a month ago, returned from Dubai and was staying at Akbar colony, Vattepally.

On Wednesday, around midnight, a rowdy sheeter of Balapur police station, Syed Sohai, came to Jameel and attacked him with a knife, leading to serious injuries to him.

Sohail was a rowdy sheeter of the Mailardevpally police station, and his sheet was transferred and maintained at Balapur police station after he was transferred to the Balapur police station limits.

Jameel and Sohail had an enmity over some issues, and keeping this in mind, Jameel was attacked. A case is booked.

