Dubai Ruler calls out 3 officials over blocking public access

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE’s Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has called out three government officials for failing to fulfill their public duties and violating the country’s open-door policy.

Taking to X, Sheikh Mohammed said he had “received concerning reports about three directors-general in Dubai”, without revealing their names or departments.

“They have created large offices for themselves, stationed managers, secretaries and security guards at their doors, and restricted access to the public on the pretext that the government is now ‘smart’, relying on digital transactions and websites to address people’s needs.”

“I have instructed the secret shopper team to prepare a comprehensive report on all departments,” he added.

الإخوة والأخوات …

رسخنا عبر 30 عاماً من رحلة التطوير الحكومي ثقافة الأبواب المفتوحة للناس .. بل ثقافة عدم وجود أبواب أمام الناس … وسمعة دبي العالمية اليوم هي نتيجة طبيعية لخدماتها السريعة .. وبيئة عملها المفتوحة التي تهتم بالإنسان ..



الأخ محمد المري مدير عام إقامة دبي تصلني… — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) December 4, 2024

Sheikh Mohammed emphasised Dubai’s global success is attributed to its efficient services and open-door policy, stating that officials who deviate from these values will face consequences.

He praised officials like Lt. Gen. Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, for prioritizing public access.

Sheikh Mohammed also praised Al Marri’s consistent public presence, warm reception of visitors, and thoughtful handling of humanitarian and exceptional cases.