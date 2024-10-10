Dubai Ruler directs urgent relief to help 250K people in Lebanon

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, has directed the provision of urgent food relief to the 250,000 people affected by the conflict in Lebanon.

The relief will be distributed through the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, in association with the UN World Food Programme.

Secretary-General of MBRGI, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, stressed that providing urgent relief as a response to President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s directives, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

He said that the UAE continues its charitable stance by providing support in Lebanon through MBRGI, focussing on initiatives to aid Arab people facing humanitarian crises and challenges.

On Sunday, October 6, the UAE launched a relief campaign, “UAE stands with Lebanon,” aimed at supporting the Lebanese people, with participation from the community, institutions, government, and private entities.

Since October 8, 2023, Lebanon has seen over 2,000 deaths, with over half of those in the past two weeks attributed to escalating violence.