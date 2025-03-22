Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan announces birth of fourth child

His son, Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, was born just over a year ago, on February 25, 2023.

Photo: Instagram

Dubai’s Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has announced the birth of his fourth child, a baby girl, Hind bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.

In an Instagram post, Sheikh Hamdan offered heartfelt prayers for baby Hind, saying, “O Allah, grant her a heart filled with Your love and a tongue that remembers You, and increase her in Your light and guidance, and clothe her in the garments of health and well-being.”

His son, Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, was born just over a year ago, on February 25, 2023. The Crown Prince’s twins, Sheikha and Rashid, were born earlier, on May 20, 2021.

Sheikh Hamdan married Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum in 2019, in a private ceremony that also saw the weddings of two of his brothers.

