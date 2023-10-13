Dubai Shopping Festival 2023: Here’s what to expect

Abu Dhabi: Shopping is a satisfying experience, and there is no better place to shop than Dubai which hosts the world’s biggest shopping festival.

The much-anticipated Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), is all set to return for its 29th edition from December 8, 2023 to January 14, 2024.

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the organiser of the festival, said the 38-days festival would be “bigger and better than previous editions.”

Here is what you can expect at DSF this year

DSF will feature a range of activities including entertainment, daily shopping deals, raffle draws, competitions, and much more.

The visitors will witness Arab world’s most iconic artists, Ahlam Alshamsi and Assala Nasri who will take to the stage for a live at the Coca-Cola Arena on December 15.

The events calendar features the return of the popular Sole DXB festival, celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop and now part of DSF for the first time.

The festival features a lineup of thrilling concerts featuring prominent artists such as Kazim Al Saher, Omar Khairat, Najwa Karam, George Wassouf, and Majid Al Mohandis.