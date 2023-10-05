Saudi Arabia announces bid to host FIFA World Cup 2034

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Wednesday, October 4, announced its intention to bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation’s (SAF) 2034 bid aims to create a world-class tournament, leveraging the country’s social and economic transformation and enduring football passion.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman indicated that the Kingdom’s desire to host the World Cup reflects the comprehensive renaissance it has achieved at all levels and levels.

He pointed out that the intention to host comes as “an affirmation of the clear and great efforts made by Saudi Arabia in spreading messages of peace and love in the world.”

سمو #ولي_العهد: رغبة المملكة في استضافة كأس العالم 2034، تعد انعكاسًا لما وصلت إليه – ولله الحمد – من نهضة شاملة على الأصعدة والمستويات كافة، الأمر الذي جعل منها مركزًا قياديًا وواجهة دولية لاستضافة أكبر وأهم الأحداث العالمية في مختلف المجالات، بما تملكه من مقومات اقتصادية وإرث… pic.twitter.com/fAwNDjJUqA — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) October 4, 2023

Saudi Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal has expressed his dream of hosting the tournament.

“Hosting a Fifa World Cup in 2034 would help us achieve our dream of becoming a leading nation in world sport and would mark a significant milestone in the country’s transformation,” he said.

“As an emerging and welcoming home for all sports, we believe that hosting a Fifa World Cup is a natural next step in our football journey.”

The intention to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup comes after the Saudi national football team participated in six previous World Cup editions, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which was held in Qatar.

Since 2018, the Kingdom has hosted over 50 international sports events, including football, motor sports, golf, electronic sports, tennis, and equestrian tournaments.

Under Saudi Vision 2030, sports significantly contribute to economic growth, enhances quality of life, and unites diverse cultures, fostering unity.